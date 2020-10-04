Release of Editor-in-Chief demanded

PESHAWAR: The journalists called for the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release as they continued the protest against his arrest on Saturday.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register the anger at the arrest. Carrying banners and placards, they gathered outside the Daily Jan, The News and Geo TV offices and raised slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and vowed to defend the media freedom. Those who spoke on the occasion included Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru, Gohar Ali, Qaiser Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others. The speakers flayed the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on false charges on March 12 and keeping him interned since then.

They said the arrest was meant for pressurising the Jang Media Group which had always promoted objective journalism. The speakers deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remained behind bars for the last 206 days and had been denied even a bail which was his right. They were critical of the PTI government for its hostile media policy and said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested to bully the independent media. The speakers slammed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for targeting only the opposition political parties and the free media. This so-called anti-graft watchdog had failed to act against the ruling party members despite the fact that they were allegedly involved in corrupt practices, they added.

The protesters questioned the NAB silence over the big scandals and named wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit in this regard. The speakers requested the apex court to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.