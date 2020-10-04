KP CM Mahmood Khan approves evening shifts in two govt schools in Shangla

PESHAWAR: Approving the start of evening shifts in two government higher secondary schools in Shangla district, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for resumption of classes.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the Elementary and Secondary Education Department at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout. Mahmood Khan termed the promotion of the education sector as the top-most priority of the government and said that all the available resources were being utilised to ensure the availability of the required facilities in public sector schools across the province. Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Tarakai, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai and Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub and authorities concerned the Education Department attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that reforms initiatives undertaken by the provincial government in the education sector were yielding results and the standard of public sector schools was improving.

“Result-oriented steps are being taken under a well devised plan to further improve the process,” he added. Appraising the chief minister about the need of starting evening shifts in the Government Higher Secondary School Shahpoor and Government Higher Secondary School Nilooni in his native Shangla district, Shaukat Yousafzai informed that due to the increasing number of students, there was no capacity to accommodate all the students in morning shift.

He added that it was the demand of the locals to start evening shifts in the schools to facilitate all the students in getting admission. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the students of the area, the chief minister agreed to start evening shifts in the school and directed the quarters concerned for making necessary arrangements to start evening classes. The chief minister said that besides increasing the capacity of the existing schools, new schools were also being established on a need basis so that all the students get access to education in the province.