Appointment in CDA

Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

National

October 3, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Amir Abbas Khan, a BPS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service, has been appointed as Director General (Management) in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on deputation for a period of three years.

Before issuance of notification by the Establishment Division on Friday, Amir Abbas was serving as Commissioner Inland Revenue Benami Zone-II, Lahore. As DG Management, the newly posted officer will head Administration and HR wings of the Authority.

