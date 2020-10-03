Appointment in CDA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Amir Abbas Khan, a BPS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service, has been appointed as Director General (Management) in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on deputation for a period of three years.
Before issuance of notification by the Establishment Division on Friday, Amir Abbas was serving as Commissioner Inland Revenue Benami Zone-II, Lahore. As DG Management, the newly posted officer will head Administration and HR wings of the Authority.