NAB chief says committed to conclusion of white collar corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Friday said the NAB is committed to logical disposal of white collar crime mega corruption cases which is a challenging task, but the Bureau is determined to bring the corrupt to justice.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review monthly performance of the NAB at NAB Headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that operations and prosecution divisions of NAB are working closely in order to further improve the performance of all regional bureaus in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations and also vigorous prosecution of cases on the basis of solid evidence in the respected courts as per law.

It was informed that on the directions of the NAB chairman, the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors.

A mechanism of witness handling cells has been introduced in all the regional bureaus and the results of this intervention are very encouraging.

Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the respected Accountability Courts which is one of the best conviction ratios.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB has also introduced a combine investigation team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. He said this system is lending quality to the work.

He said that NAB has recovered billions of rupees from illegal housing societies/cooperative societies as per law and returned life earned looted money to affectees.