Foreign investment trend in country continues: Ali Siddiqui

KARACHI: Ambassador for Foreign Investment Ali J Siddiqui has said that the trend of foreign investment raising in the country and in coming days it will be better. While addressing a ceremony of Bykea, he said that in transport sector the investment of Bykea of $13 million is a millstone that shows the trust of foreign investors upon country’s economy. It would pave the way of further foreign investment in the country, he added.

"Bringing partners like Naspers/Prosus ventures into Pakistan will draw attract many other relevant technology investors, bringing more capital into Pakistan." stated Ambassador Siddiqui.

He said after the investment of $13 million, average class people will get cheap and reasonable transport service.

The three cities Bykea operates in, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, have a combined population of 30 million people. Public transportation is underserved in all three cities, but these urban centers drive the economy of the 5th most populous country in the world.

Motorbikes are the rails for distributors, couriers, ecommerce retailers and restaurants to move goods and collect receivables, almost entirely in cash in one of the least banked countries in the world.