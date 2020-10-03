Nilofar made focal person for Insaf Women Wing

ISLAMABAD: Former tourism minister ex-Senator and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Central Joint Secretary Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar has been assigned an additional office of the Adviser to the Chief Organiser. She will serve as the focal person for the Insaf Women Wing.

The notification issued by Chief Organiser Saifullah Nyazee Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says that her appointment has been made in consultation with the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan.

Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar has been vested with the powers to give directions to Insaf Women Wing, ensure implementation of the party Constitution and by-laws in letter and spirit.

She has also been authorised to review any appointment at any level with the approval of PTI Chief Organiser. During her political career spanning over three decades, Ms Bakhtiar has served as minister for tourism in prime minister Shaukat Aziz' cabinet.

She also remained a senator. Ms Bakhtiar has been an ardent supporter of women empowerment and has made significant contributions towards improving women's social status.