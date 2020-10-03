39m children get anti-polio vaccine in nationwide campaign

ISLAMABAD: Approxim-ately 39 million children have been vaccinated against polio during a nationwide immunisation campaign from 21 to 25 September. This was the first nationwide campaign since February due to a four-month suspension on supplementary immunisation activities during the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan, says a press release.

The nationwide campaign was implemented by a workforce of almost 270,000 frontline workers who carried out door-to-door vaccination of children under the age of 5. The campaign was inaugurated by provincial and district leadership across the country, while the Pakistan Armed Forces, members of medical associations, prominent religious leaders, celebrities, activists and leadership from across the political spectrum came forward to support the campaign.

Discussing the results of September campaign, Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health shared that, “It is very encouraging to see all Pakistanis, from all walks of life, showing such a great support for this national cause. With such level of commitment, I am confident that we are going in the right direction. We have to ensure that no child is missed during these nationwide vaccination campaigns in order to protect them against the crippling polio disease.”

As with smaller campaigns held in July and August, frontline workers were trained on COVID-19 preventive measures, such as hand washing, the proper use of face masks and maintaining a safe distance from others especially children during door-to-door visits. Moreover, the programme implemented strict measures for its field staff as per the Government of Pakistan’s set guidelines on COVID-19 prevention.

Polio vaccination campaigns will be resumed again in selected districts in last week of October 2020.