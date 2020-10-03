Nine officers of Wasa, FDA booked for corruption

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad Region on Friday booked nine officers of Wasa and FDA on the charge of embezzling over Rs 30 million by making ghost appointments in both departments.

On the complaint of Wasa contractor Khawaja Sajjad Ahmad, the case was launched against the employees. The accused included Malik Muhammad Azam, Director Finance, Deputy Director Fiance, Javed Ghani, Senior Accountant Finance, Muhammad Saleem, FDA Auditor Tahir Mehmood, Deputy Director Audit Ejaz Sindhu and Wasa senior clerks Nadeem Javed and Ejaz Ahmad.

UAF VC reviews admission issues: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Deans-Directors Committee meeting was held at Syndicate Room to review the admissions process and other issues on Friday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer chaired the meeting.

Registrar/Treasurer Umar Saeed presented the agenda. Prof Dr Aslam Khan, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Prof Dr Muhammad Asgher, Prof Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Prof Dr Muhammad Arsahd, Prof Dr Anas Qureshi, Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib, Dr Ejaz Ahmad, Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Dr Nisar, Dr Tariq Aziz, Dr Sajid and other notables attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the VC said the admission process was being carried out on merit and transparency. He was of the view that the UAF was taking all possible measures to ensure quality education despite Covid-19 pandemic.

We have adopted hybrid teaching and learning system, he said. He maintained in the first phase, the UAF has opened its classrooms for the senior students of MPhil, MS and MSc (H), and PhDs.

He said process pertaining to undergraduate admission will be completed by October 15.

The VC directed the UAF community to ensure the social distance at the classrooms, hostels and eateries. He appreciated the UAF community for taking the lead in commencing online classes from March.

The registrar said the UAF admiration has ensured all possible steps to facilitate the campus community in a better way.

Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib told the meeting that increased UAF admission applications indicated the trust of society on UAF quality education.

SPECIAL POLIO ERADICATION CAMPAIGN FROM 5TH: The special polio eradication campaign will continue in the Faisalabad division from October 5 to 9.

As many as 1,381,750 children upto the age of five years would be administered polio drops while 3,323 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been finalised in this regard. It was informed to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee.

The DC directed that before the campaign, all necessary arrangements should be completed in all respects. In this regard, all arrangements should be made in view of micro-plan so that the weaknesses and shortcomings could be rectified, he added. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore the training of relevant staff should be completed before time. He said that all arrangements should be made finalised in tehsil level also and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

MONTHLY PERFORMANCE REPORT: Punjab Highway Patrol Faisalabad Region Senior Superintendent of Police Ch Farooq Ahmad Hundal has released monthly performance report of September 2020.

As per details, total 444 cases were registered under different sections and 449 criminals were detained. While talking to media, the SSP told that six Kalashnikovs, three rifles, one rifle of 223 bore, two rifles of 8MM with 633 bullets and 29 cartridges were recovered.

Furthermore, 243 litres liquor and 3kg narcotics recovered and culprits were sent to jail, he added. He told that 82 proclaimed offenders and 10 court absconders were arrested and put behind the bars.