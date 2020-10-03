World Heart Day marked: Concern over rise in cardiac diseases

PESHAWAR: The health experts on Friday expressed concern over an unprecedented rise in cardiac diseases, saying around 30 per cent of the world population was suffering from heart complications.

The Cardiology Department of the Khyber Teaching Hospital marked the day to create awareness among the general public under the banner of Pakistan Cardiac Society in collaboration with the World Heart Federation. This year’s theme was to use heart to beat heart disease.

A free medical camp under the cardiology and pulmonary preventive section of the KTH was arranged for poor patients to improve their drug compliance. For cardiovascular risk stratification and primary prevention free screening camps were arranged for patients, nurses and medical students on different days.

A public awareness interactive session was held for people of all walks of life. The KTH main wall was illuminated to create public awareness about cardiovascular disease burden and to know our enemies like diabetes, hypertension in time and keep our heart healthy. A walk was arranged which was attended by Dr Amber Ashraf, Dr Muhammad Faheem, Dr Saadiq Shah, Dr Farooq and faculty, managerial staff, junior doctors, nurses, paramedics and the general public. A public awareness symposium was arranged at the nursing auditorium. Prof Dr Hafizullah was guest of honour. Lectures about diabetes, hypertension and preventive measures were delivered.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar Medical College observed the World Heart Day at the Kuwait Teaching Hospital. An awareness seminar was organized followed by a walk. Dr Tahir Shah and Dr Rauf delivered lectures on Ischemic heart disease, causes, pathology, risk factors, diagnosis, prevention and treatment.

The main emphasis was on how to prevent Ischemic heart disease, control of risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cholesterol, quitting smoking, exercise, lifestyle modification etc. The experts stressed changing diet habits and using vegetables, dry fruits, dairy products and avoiding the use of tobacco, sugar, salt, etc.

They said that people should walk for at least 30 minutes for five days a week to keep their heart healthy. It is worth mentioning that the World Health Organization has marked September 29 as World Heart Day every year.