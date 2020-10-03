Three killed in Balakot road accidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a young girl, were killed and three others sustained critical injuries in two different incidents in Balakot on Friday.

Abdul Wahid and Safia Bibi, 7, were killed when a jeep plunged into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted them to Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced them dead. In another incident Rifatullah Jan, a tourist, was killed and three members of his family, who were on the way back to Swabi from Shogran, sustained critical injuries when a car plunged into the ravine near Balakot.

The locals rushed on the scene and shifted them to the hospital where from the doctors referred all the three injured to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.