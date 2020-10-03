close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

Youth shot dead

October 3, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 20-year-old youth was shot dead over an altercation.

M Arbab and Usman of Chak 125/P exchanged harsh words the other day. On the day of incident, Usman Basit, Hammad Ramzan and Adnan Saqib were going somewhere when they were attacked with indiscriminate firing. As a result, Hammad died on the spot and Usman and Adnan sustained critical injuries.

