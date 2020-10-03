Youth shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 20-year-old youth was shot dead over an altercation.
M Arbab and Usman of Chak 125/P exchanged harsh words the other day. On the day of incident, Usman Basit, Hammad Ramzan and Adnan Saqib were going somewhere when they were attacked with indiscriminate firing. As a result, Hammad died on the spot and Usman and Adnan sustained critical injuries.