PML-N Nehal Hashmi, sons arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday night arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's former Senator Nehal Hashmi and two of his sons following a scuffle between police and Hashmi's family in district Korangi of Karachi.

An FIR No. 324/20 was registered at Saudabad police station on behalf of Saudabad SHO Rana Haseeb for abusing, scuffling and beating cops. A clash was reported between two sons of the former PML-N senator, Naseer Hashmi, with someone in Malir when the police reached and attempted to resolve the issue. But as they were taken to the police station for a compromise, a heated exchange followed a scuffle between the police and Hashmi's family. TV footage shows Hashmi’s son grappling with the police officers.

According to SHO Rana Haseeb the son of the former Senator misbehaved and abused the police when the latter were trying to help them reach a compromise. Soon the PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi and his wife also reached the police station. Hashmi’s family claims that the clash had erupted over a minor accident in Malir and the police tried to support the other group and also misbehaved with Hashmi's family including the wife of the former senator and later detained the former senator and his two sons in the lock-up. Police, however, denied arresting Hashmi saying that only two sons were arrested while a picture of the police lock-up circulated on media shows Hashmi and his sons behind the bars.