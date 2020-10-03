Hot weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot weather with partly cloudy weather conditions was witnessed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

However, light rain is expected in few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 36.4°C and minimum was 23.9°C.