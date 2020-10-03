Two Polish climbers stranded at a peak in Hunza

Islamabad: Two Polish mountain climbers are stranded at a little known peak in Ghujerav Valley of Shimshal in upper Hunza, it was learnt late Thursday evening.

A seven-member rescue team from Shimshal led by Shaheen Baig, a renowned mountaineer and K2 summiteer has been sent for the rescue operation. The two climbers with their local guide had gone to the Ghujerav Valley to attempt the Dhee Sar Peak (6200m) in the Karakoram ranges.

They got stuck at an altitude of over 5800m. The rescue team leader said they have reached the Base Camp of the peak on Thursday. The other members of the rescue team are Muhammad Bari, Abbas Joshi, Jalaluddin, Dilbar Khan, Sajjad Ali, and Buza Khan Four members of the rescue team, led by Shaheen Baig with Muhammad Bari, Jalaluddin and Dilbar as its members, will make the first attempt on Friday morning to rescue the stranded Polish climbers. The second group of the rescue team will stay at the Base Camp for back up.