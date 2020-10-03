277th Urs of Shah Latif Bhittai held: People shred Covid-19 SOPS

SUKKUR: The Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Sohail Anwar Siyal, on Friday laid a floral wreath on the grave of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on the occasion of the 277th Urs of the 18th-Century mystic and Sindh poet. Normally a huge colourful affair the highly prevalent Covid-19 turned it into a lackluster affair.

Bhittai's teachings of humanity, peace and tolerance have acquired a universal following. Steps were taken to prevent a large number of people from turning out on the occasion for which the Matiari police had set up check posts. The Sindh government has directed the district administration to strictly implement corona SOPs and ensure that a minimum number of devotees should be allowed to attend the Urs. But hundreds of devotees reached the shrine from alternate routes without face masks, tearing the SOPs to shreds. At many check-posts people were seen arguing with the police. They were also found reading his poetry.