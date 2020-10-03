close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2020

Jaffar Express catches fire, no damage caused

Our Correspondent
October 3, 2020

SUKKUR: The power generation room of Jaffar Express caught fire near Jacobabad, bringing it to a halt and suspending traffic for two to three hours.

The Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express was on its way to Quetta when near Sultanpur in Jacobabad, a fire broke out in its power generation room. The driver immediately stopped the train. It caused panic and fear among the passengers who came out of the train as soon as it stopped. Later, the fire brigade and technical staff arrived at the scene who were hopeful that the train would be able to resume its journey in two to three hours.

