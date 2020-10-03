SALU association demands to cancel decisions by ex-VC

SUKKUR: The Employees Welfare Association Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, have demanded the newly-appointed vice chancellor to cancel all the illegal promotions and appointments made by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Dr Parveen Shah.

The employees’ association on Thursday held an emergency meeting chaired by President Qalandar Bakhsh Buzdar, to discuss the outgoing vice-chancellor and her decisions, including illegal promotions of some junior employees and appointments during her last days. They demanded the newly-appointed vice-chancellor to cancel all the illegal promotions and appointments.