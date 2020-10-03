Centre not interested in helping rain-affected people in Sindh

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said the federal government was not interested in helping the rain-hit victims, saying the heavy rain had destroyed almost 21 districts of the province.

Talking to media persons in Larkana, Murad Ali Shah said he had written various letters to the federal government, including the prime minister, informing them of the damages caused by rains. He said he had asked financial assistance for the provision of relief to the rain-hit victims but the prime minister neither responded nor once visited Sindh to console the poor people. He demanded the federal government to immediately release the NFC Award to support the Sindh government in compensating the victims.

He said the Sindh Board of Revenue (SBR) in three months has recovered 16 percent more revenue, while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) added 4 percent recovery only. Murad Ali Shah said the federal government has not done anything for Karachi, while the PTI MPs believed in fanning hatred. He said MQM is a partner of PTI in the Centre, saying the PTI government would be abolished if the MQM disassociates itself. He said there were issues among the MS and staff of the Chandka Medical College Larkana, adding that Sindh health minister has planned to visit Larkana to resolve the issue.