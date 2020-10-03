ACE Punjab books former PHA director

LAHORE: A case has been registered against a former director of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore by Anti-Corruption Establishment on charges of fraud against a contractor.

The case has been registered against former director PHA Javed Hamid who had given fake applications with fake signatures against PHA officers. It the FIR, the name of his son, Ali Javed, has also been mentioned that the accused had issued stamps in the name of contractors through fraud. Accused Javed Hamid issued 15 affidavits in the name of the complainant and forged signatures. In the affidavit, fake applications with fake signatures were allegedly written against PHA officers by Javed Hamid. Complainant has filed an application with ACE against Javed Hamid for possession of fake credentials. The ACE registered case against Javed Hamid, Ali Javed and Muhammad Mushtaq Butt under sections 420, 468, 471.