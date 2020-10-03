Call to enforce Police Order 2002

LAHORE: The HRCP in collaboration with the Indus Public Lawyers Front organised a session with lawyers, former IG, parliamentarian, human rights activists, women rights activists and jounalists to discuss the broader issue of the politicisation of the police and the lack of implementation of the Police Order 2002.

Pakistan Bar Association (PBA) Vice President Abid Saqi said, “Formal structure of the state is not helping people. Actually, people get all their rights through informal means.”

“If law enforcers considered us citizens, people wouldn’t be picked and there would be no disappearances. People are scared,” he said, questioning the point of social contract, constitutional democracy if people are not going to get their rights.

He said Police Order 2002 that never got implemented, was an attempt towards decolonising the system. “Wherever we have tampered the law brought by the British, we have worsened the situation,” he observed.

Human Rights Activist Advocate Hina Jillani said, “All the society is marginalised. The State suspects 2 crore people. The whole nation is oppressed. Police take oath that they will serve the people, not the State and uphold citizens’ dignity. Do they? She pointed out that there are eight commissions to monitor police. If it were so, people would be treated better. “Decisions should never shrink into a few hands,” she said.

Tahseen Shah, former IG, said one percent women are serving in police. The mandate is 20 percent. He said here we have policing on the pattern of Irish Constabulary. “The 1861 Act was to control, not to serve the people.”

“Democratic structures were never put in place. That meant depoliticisation, giving autonomy and holding the police answerable and accountable to people,” he said. He pointed out that not only the 2002 police order never got implemented, 18 amendments were made to the law that did more damage than good. He held the politicians responsible for the rot, and said, “They say if we can’t even have the SP and SHO of our choice, why have we come into politics.”

One of the main purposes of the Police Order is to depoliticise and democratise the police force by establishing accountability mechanisms, public safety commissions, and the security of tenure of the heads of the police to minimise the arbitrary influence of the political executive.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, MPA, agreed that there is immense gap between law and practice. “Parliament is a barren land. There is nobody to cultivate; 90 percent do not know their Constitution. I bet those who became PMs of Pakistan couldn’t tell the difference between political interference and parliamentary oversight,” the MPA said.

“Implement the law or change it. Police is ineffective.” He condemned politics on crime. Saroop Ijaz of Human Rights Watch said, “A non-independent police is more abusive and the least accountable too. Unfortunately, institutions have been weakened and individuals strengthened.”

Hiba, women rights activist, spoke against a culture of scrunitising raped women which is prevalent in this part of the world. Lawyers, police and human rights activists expressed great concern over absence of accountability mechanisms, the lack of security of tenure in light of the recent arbitrary and premature posting of the current CCPO and IGP that has once again, reignited the debate on the need to implement the Police Order.