Budget raised to bring green revolution in KP: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak has said that for bringing green revolution in the province, provincial government has given top priority to water sector and enhanced budget allocation from Rs5.94 billion to 8.422 billion during financial year 2018-19 for 176 ongoing and new schemes.

He stated this while briefing media along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash about two years performance of his department at Itla'a Cell here on Thursday. He said that 44 of the 176 projects had already been completed.

The minister said that budget allocation for financial year 2019-20 of Rs9.5 billion was enhanced to Rs10.614 billion for 164 schemes for settled areas and Rs1.634 billion for 62 schemes of merged districts.