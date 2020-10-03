Three killed in Balakot road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a young girl, were killed and three others sustained critical injuries in two different incidents in Balakot on Friday. Abdul Wahid and Safia Bibi, 7, were killed when a jeep plunged into the ravine. The locals shifted them to Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced them dead.
In another incident Rifatullah Jan, a tourist, was killed and three members of his family, who were on the way back to Swabi from Shogran, sustained critical injuries when a car plunged into a ravine near Balakot.