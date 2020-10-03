Man kills estranged wife on courtâ€™s premises

HARIPUR: A man allegedly gunned down his estranged wife on the premises of the district courts here on Friday. The woman had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping her niece and was on a judicial remand.

City Police Station SHO Siddiq Shah told media persons that Sadaf Bashir, 29, was married to Sajid Mehmood and the couple has two minor children. On July 30, 2020, he said, an FIR was registered in the Khanpur Police Station against Sadaf Bashir and her accomplices under section 363/34 PPC on the complaint of Sadaf's brother Ghulam Farid Awan. The complainant accused his sister of kidnaping her niece Laiba Bibi, 14. She was arrested and was on judicial remand in the Central Jail Haripur. According to police sources, Sadaf's husband and family members had accused her of eloping with someone and had almost abandoned her after her arrest. On Friday, she was brought to the court of Senior Civil Judge Admin-cum-JM II Jasmshed Kundi for hearing on her bail application under police custody.

According to eyewitnesses, when she was walking towards the jail van, her husband Sajid Mehmood opened fire on her with a 30-bore pistol. She suffered two bullet wounds in the chest.

She was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where she succumbed to her injuries due to excessive bleeding. SHO Siddiq Shah, who was also present on the court premises, according to witnesses, overpowered the accused when he was trying to escape after committing the murder of his estranged wife.