Heroin worth over Rs one billion seized

KARACHI: The Customs foiled a smuggling bid and seized a huge quantity of heroin on the RCD Highway on Friday.

After credible information was received by Dr Tahir Qureshi, collector of the Model Customs Collectorate, Gwadar, regarding an attempt to smuggle narcotics of foreign origin from Quetta to Karachi, a raiding party was constituted.

The customs team tried to intercept a six-wheeler at the police check post but the driver sped away. The officials gave it a chase and an exchange of firing took place but the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped in the cover of darkness.

The six-wheeler was impounded under the Customs Act 1969 and during checking 176 kilograms of brown heroin was recovered from the fuel tank. The fuel tank was carefully split into two sections to conceal the drug.

The narcotic was estimated to be worth Rs1.6 bn and an FIR was lodged. Qamar Thalho of the Pakistan Customs said that acting on instructions of the chief collector customs of Balochistan to remain vigilant against the smuggling of narcotics and contraband, preventive work has been redoubled.