NAB chairman asked to complete probe in stipulated time

ISLAMABAD: The Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee Friday directed the PAC secretariat to write a letter of displeasure to Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for not completing the investigation sent to bureau by the committee and asked that if the investigations were not completed in stipulated time and capacity of investigations were not approved then all the inquiries sent to it will be withdrawn.

The sub-committee session was held with the chair of its Convener Riaz Fatyana on Friday in which the development on the cases sent by the Capital Development Authority to the NAB were examined.

On the issue of he sending the cases of illegality on lease of 524 commercial plots, convener of the Sub-committee of the PAC Riaz and member of the committee Ms Munaza Hassan expressed their displeasure for non-completion of inquiries and said that after passing almost one year no update has been shared on it. “What action has been taken against those who did not made payments,,” they said.

CDA Chairman told the committee that they had provided all the record to NAB and made recoveries of Rs230 million from 433 plots and recovery from 91 plots still pending. Ms Munaza Hassan questioned from the CDA that whether the record has bee shared with the NAB and audit department.

The NAB officials said the details has not been shared with the NAB. However, CDA Chairman told the committee that all the details has been shared with the NAB. Convener sub-committee of the PAC Riaz Fatyana remarked that the CDA has handed over all the matters to NAB and if CDA could do its work then NAB could not interfere.

PAC member Munaza Hassan questioned that why the allotments of the defaulters not cancled. Chairman CDA replied that the owners have paid premium and plots cost while the penalties aggregate.

Convener Sub-committee PAC Riaz Fatyana asked the CDA to provide all the details and record to the NAB and the audit and NAB should settle this issue jointly.

The audit officials told the committee that the cases of Metro Cash and Carry, Macro Habib Pakistan Ltd and M/s SGM group were pending since last one year and these companies were allotted the land without following the PPRA rules that caused a loss of Rs10 billion to national exchequer. The audit officials told the committee that this case was sent to NAB last year.

The NAB officials told the committee that the investigations are being conducting on this matter. Committee member Munaza Hassan questioned that why the investigations still not completed.

The NAB officials said the record was not being provided to us so far. Committee member Munaza Hassan remarked that already one person skipped to London while another was in jail for not providing the record.

The convener of the sub-committee said that this case was referred to NAB in 2019 but the PAC directives were not being followed. Expressing his annoyance over not completing the investigations in one year time, he gave a two month time to complete the investigations and submission of report to the committee.

He warned that if the inquiry was not completed in two month time then the committee will call back its inquiry and responsibility will be fixed on the CDA Chairman of that time, Principle Accounting Officers and will recover the amount through action of Land Recovery Act. He said it seems that the NAB has been failed as whatever the inquiries sent by the committee yet to be completed.