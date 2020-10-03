Nayyer Bokhari tested positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his residence.

According to the PPP, Nayyer Bokhari was experiencing temperature over the past few days after attending the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He undertook a test of COVID-19 and the result came back as positive.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq and other leaders of the PPP inquired after Nayyer Bokhari through telephone and prayed for his speedy recovery.