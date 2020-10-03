PFUJ, HRCP condemn ban: Pemra following dual standard on political speeches

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) criticised the government and Pemra for imposing a ban on the broadcast of speeches by political leadership of the country, through a prohibition order issued on Thursday after Nawaz Sharif’s address to the Central Working Committee via video link from London.

In joint statement issued through a press release, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said Pemra is following dual standards taking dictation from those who are against media and freedom of speech and expression as earlier the authority rejected a request to ban the broadcast of speeches of Pervez Musharraf and Pakistan Awami Tehrik leader Allama Tahirul Qadri who have been absconding to face court proceedings since long.

PFUJ urged the government to ensure freedom of speech and expression in the country, guaranteed to citizens in Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan and avoid practicing dual standards and interface in the workings of Pemra.

“There is need to make Pemra a true autonomous and independent body, instead of it following dictates of the government and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a press release takes serious exception to the recent order issued by Pemra, prohibiting news channels from broadcasting interviews and public addresses by ‘proclaimed offenders and absconders’ on national television.

This step violates not only citizens’ right to freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution, but also impinges on people’s right to know. HRCP believes that such orders reflect arbitrary censorship, with the very people who advocate it in one instance when it favours them, abandoning it in another when it does not.

The fact that this order follows closely on the heels of a speech by political opposition leader Nawaz Sharif, questioning the legitimacy of the 2018 elections, indicates that Pemra appears to be little more than a tool of political convenience rather than an objective, independent regulatory body. It is worth recalling that Pemra did not deny airtime to former president Pervez Musharraf, who is also a proclaimed offender.

HRCP has consistently pointed to the growing censorship in Pakistan, even as the government claims that the press has never been freer. “We demand that this order be withdrawn immediately and that the government should refrain from weaponising censorship in this blatant manner.