close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 3, 2020

Major terrorist activity foiled in North Waziristan

Top Story

 
October 3, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Boya, North Wazirstan, says an ISPR press release.

Two hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist killed while one terrorist apprehended. These terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorists attacks on security forces.

Latest News

More From Top Story