Ban on using army chief’s pics on political banners

MUZAFFARABAD: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir directed political parties not to use portraits of army officers, mainly Chief of Army Staff, and heads of any other institutions such as the judiciary in their advertisements and panaflex banners and posters.

AJK Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Abdul Rashid Salahria issued the order as a picture on a banner presented by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, which carried portraits of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and another central party leader, went viral on social media, with many users criticising the “politicisation of the armed forces”.