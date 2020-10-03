PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO as aide on power

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as his Special Assistant on Energy.

Tabish Gohar is currently the founder and chairman of Oasis Energy Consultants Limited and his appointment takes place after Maulana Tahir Ashrafi was appointed special representative of PM on Religious Harmony a few days back.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division says that Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Tabish Gohar as his Special Assistant on Energy under Rule 4(6) of the 1973 Rules of Business. It explains that Tabish Gohar has been appointed in honorary capacity.

Tabish Gohar reportedly holds first class honours in Electrical Engineering from King's College, London and MBA in Institute of Business Administration in Pakistan. Prior to the launch of Oasis Energy Consultants Limited in October 2015, Tabish Gohar was a partner and global head in energy infrastructure at Abraaj Group, where he held senior management positions for about nine years. He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of K-Electric's board in 2015 after nearly seven years of service.