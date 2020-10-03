ECP releases FER data: total voters now 115,748,753

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday released the data of the final electoral rolls (FERs), showing an increase of 9.793344 million (9,793,344) registered voters, as there were 105.955409 million (105,955,509) at the time of 2018 general elections and now these stand at 115.748753 million voters (115,748,753).

The total number of male voters across Pakistan is 64,078,616 while female voters number stands at 51,667,599 with an increasing gap of over 12.4 million. Total registered eunuch voters are 2,538 and the maximum number 1,886 are in Punjab.

The Election Commission has released the data after the review of the electoral rolls was completed. According to details, the number of male voters in Punjab is 36,371,326, the number of female voters is 29,862,932 and the number of eunuch voters is 1,886, thus the total number of voters in Punjab is 66,236,144.

Similarly, the number of male voters in Sindh is 13,443,983, female voters are 10,907,267 and eunuch voters are 431. Thus, the total number of voters in Sindh is 24,351,681. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 11,076,630 male voters, 8,457,201 female voters and 133 eunuch voters, bringing the total number of KP voters to 19,533,964.

The number of male voters in Balochistan is 2,753,946, female voters are 2,047,104 and eunuch voters are 81. Thus, the total number of voters in Balochistan is 4,801,131.

The number of male voters in Islamabad is 432,731, female voters are 393,095 and eunuch voters are seven, thus the total number of voters in Islamabad is 825,833.

The total number of male voters in Pakistan is 64,078,616, the number of female voters is 51,667,599 and the number of eunuch voters is 2,538. Thus, the total number of voters in Pakistan is 115,748,753.

The final electoral rolls will be posted in the offices of the district election commissioner/registration officers for public inspection from October 4, 2020.

For the convenience of the voters, the Election Commission has updated the “8300” short message service so that the voters can check their voter registration through this service as per the final electoral rolls.

According to a statement by the Election Commission, voters can get the details of their vote registration by sending an SMS of their ID card number to 8300, besides the contact number of the district election commissioner's office, the helpline number of the Election Commission and the website link of the Election Commission.

Form-21 for registration/ transfer vote, Form-22 for objection/deletion vote and Form-23 for data accuracy can also be downloaded from the website. Forms can be submitted to the offices of registration officers and assistant registration officers.