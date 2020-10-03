Motorway rape case: Anti-Terrorist Court’s orders be followed, directs Pemra

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Friday directed all the satellite TV channels (News and Current Affairs) to comply with the Anti-Terrorism Court orders and refrain from coverage of the motorway rape case.

In a statement, the authority said that the TV channels are directed to comply with the orders of the ATA court regarding the Sialkot motorway incident in letter and spirit and refrain from airing any content with regard to the instant case in future.

“In case of non-compliance, Pemra shall be constrained to initiate legal action under enabling provision of Pemra Ordinance, 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act, 2007.”

The authority also pasted a relevant part of the court order, which says … “in the instant case one of the accused has been shifted to the judicial lock-up for the purpose of identification parade and if media coverage of the case is not stopped, then it will certainly diminish the evidentiary worth of the material collected by the prosecution.

“It is an offence related to sex and certainly due to media coverage the concerned victim and her family will also be disgraced. So chairman Pemra is directed hereby to stop the coverage of the case…immediately on electronic, print and social media…”