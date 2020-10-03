Buzdar orders master plan for shrines maintenance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to devise a master plan for the repair and maintenance of shrines of Sufi saints.

Presiding over a meeting at his office about maintenance and renovation projects of different shrines, the chief minister stated that green-belt and the park would be developed in the area connected with Data Darbar.

The meeting decided to reserve the passageway for pedestrians and to ensure smooth flow of traffic around Data Darbar, the basement area would be reserved for parking. The elevator would be fitted along with the construction of 100 new toilets. The meeting also deliberated upon underground passageways for pedestrians near the shrine besides reviewing the project of repair and maintenance of Hazrat Baba Mouj Darya shrine.

The chief minister said that the new building of the shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman would be completed at a cost of Rs150 million and separate halls would be built for male and female devotees along with other amenities. Similarly, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan will be renovated with an amount of Rs15 million. Along with it, religious tourism of shrines will also be introduced on a weekly basis, he said.

The expansion project of the shrine of Chakar Azam Rind will be inaugurated soon and a one-day tour to Okara from Lahore will be started soon. The CM directed to permanently transfer addicts to rehabilitation centres. Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Tourism, Commissioner and DC Lahore and DG PHA attended the meeting.