Major terrorist activity foiled in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Boya, North Wazirstan, says an ISPR press release. Two hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist killed while one terrorist apprehended. These terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorists attacks on security forces.