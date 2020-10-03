Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON: The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump was suffering “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, making the stunning announcement after he returned from an evening fundraiser without telling the crowd he had been exposed to an aide with the disease that has killed a million people worldwide. The revelation that the president of the United States and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive, tweeted by Trump early Friday morning, plunged the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. However, White House aides said he was in good spirits and working in quarantine in the family quarters. Trump has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. His diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far the virus has spread through the highest levels of the US govt.