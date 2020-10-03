Minister opens Renal Transplant Centre in Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a Renal Transplant Centre and new Labour Room at Jinnah Hospital here Friday.

Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) Principal Professor Arif Tajammul, Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan, representative of Sheikh Ejaz Trust and a large number of doctors were present on the occasion.

The minister visited Dialysis Centre, Labour Room and inquired from patients about the quality of services. In her speech, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I am extremely grateful to Friends of Jinnah Hospital for the opening of Renal Transplantation Centre. We are working to provide top quality healthcare services as per the vision of Prime Minister.” She said that despite difficulties the government was working to facilitate the general public. After taking over, the PTI government was under a debt of around Rs100 billion. There were pending liabilities to the tune of Rs32 billion. The government had promised to develop nine mega hospitals and work was underway currently at four hospitals, she added.

Referring to Nishter-2, she said that in Multan, a hospital of this scale was being built. The PC-1s of five Mother and Child Hospital have been approved. The government was using taxpayers’ money judiciously and completing all incomplete projects started by the previous government. It is for the first time that 32,000 healthcare professionals had been appointed on merit, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review performance of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Midwifery and Nursing Post Graduate Institute and Dental College Programme and its Curriculum at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Friday.

Rawalpindi Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Umer gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects in Rawalpindi. The health minister said that the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology would be very soon opened to the general public. Some good quality training courses are being conducted at Rawalpindi Medical University. She said that a new dental college would be set up in Rawalpindi as she also directed her team to start work on state-of-the-art Midwifery and Nursing Post Graduate Institute in Rawalpindi, she concluded.