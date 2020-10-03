close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

CM okays flyover from railway station to Badshahi Masjid

October 3, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on the revival of cultural and tourism related activities in the City. The meeting approved construction of an overhead bridge from railway station to Badshahi Masjid along with introducing street and night tourism in Lahore to attract the tourists.

