CM okays flyover from railway station to Badshahi Masjid

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on the revival of cultural and tourism related activities in the City. The meeting approved construction of an overhead bridge from railway station to Badshahi Masjid along with introducing street and night tourism in Lahore to attract the tourists.