Girl gang-raped in hotel

LAHORE: Another incident of gang-rape was reported in the Naulakha police limits on Friday. Police registered a case against accused persons and started investigations. The victim ‘A’ told police that she worked in a private employment company. Her colleagues Hassan and Irfan lured her on the promise of a good job and took her to a hotel. She alleged they gang-raped her and fled the scene. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He directed the immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the affected girl by all means. People involved in this heinous do not deserve any leniency, the CM added.