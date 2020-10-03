Ravi Riverfront Project to create jobs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Ravi River Front Urban Development Project was aimed at rehabilitating Lahore city, meeting the needs of growing population, alleviating water scarcity and accelerating economic process across the province, including Lahore.

He noted that this very project was the key in this connection. The prime minister added that the implementation of the project would not only meet the needs of Lahore city but would also create immense opportunities for jobs and economic activities.

The prime minister said that implementation of the project within the stipulated timelines was a priority of the government. He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the progress made so far in the implementation of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chairman New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Punjab chief secretary, FBR chairman, chairman Ruda (Ravi Urban Development Authority) and investors and construction sector. The meeting was told that among others, celebrities had evinced great interest in the project, besides investors and leading figures in the construction sector.

The meeting discussed in detail the progress made so far on the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project and the various stages regarding the implementation of the project and the timelines set by them.

Usman Buzdar informed the prime minister that keeping in view his vision and government priorities, the progress of the project was being monitored at the highest level and set targets for implementation and that timely completion would be ensured.

Separately, the chief minister called on the prime minister and discussed with him various development projects in the province, especially the projects under CPEC.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that Pakistan needs to adopt a coherent and comprehensive strategy to address its energy challenges, noting that the Implementation of Explosion and Production Management System (IEPMS) will enable low cost utilisation of oil and gas reserves. To this effect, Imran Khan chaired a meeting on oil and gas exploration and production in the country. Federal Ministers Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Dr Shahbaz Gill and senior officers attended in the meeting.

The secretary petroleum gave a briefing to the meeting on Exploration and Production Management System. The meeting was informed that the implementation of this system would help in enhancing the local production capacity of oil and gas in the country.

The system will be based on a database compiling information on oil and gas held by companies and private companies under the supervision of the Government of Pakistan. The system will also help make the country's oil and gas resources available to the public in an efficient and low-cost manner.

The prime minister said that the system would help reduce burden on the national treasury and it would be possible to supply oil and gas to the people at cheaper rates.

The prime minister stressed that technology should be used in all sectors to reduce the additional cost burden on the people so as to prevent wastage as a result of using the old method. In this regard, savings will also increase the national foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, a delegation of overseas Pakistanis called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The delegation presented a cheque of Rs10 million for Diamer-Bhasha Dam to the prime minister.