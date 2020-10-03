NAB submits Nawaz’s properties report in court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has 566 Euros, 698 American dollars, and 498 British pounds in foreign currency accounts, while Rs612,000 in eight different bank accounts.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted a report in Accountability Court outlining details of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties and shares in various companies. NAB officer investigating the Toshakhana reference filed a report, which revealed asset details of the PML-N supremo.

The Bureau received the report in response to its letters written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant authorities. The report reveals that Nawaz Sharif owns Rs343,425 worth of shares in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, Rs467,950 worth of shares in Muhammad Baksh Textile Mills, Rs48,606 worth of shares in Ittefaq Textile Mills, and shares worth Rs22,213 in Hudaibiya Engineering Company. He has eight accounts at multiple private banks, including three foreign currency accounts. He has 566 Euros, 698 American dollars, and 498 British pounds in foreign currency accounts, while Rs612,000 in the rest of the accounts.

The former premier also owns three vehicles, including one Land Cruiser and two Mercedes, according to the report. It said the former premier and his dependents have properties in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Murree and Abottabad.

Those properties include a bungalow in Murree and 15-kanal residence in Changla Gali in Galyat, and properties in Lahore’s Upper Mall area. A total of 1,752 kanals of land is registered in the name of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his dependents.