PDWP approves 34 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 34 projects worth Rs50186.423 million.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting, which was attended by members of PDWP and officials of the departments concerned. The forum considered 41 schemes pertaining to Industries, Mines & Minerals, Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, Local Government, Health, Multi-Sectoral Development, Roads, Water and Finance sectors. The forum approved 34 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs50186.423 million while seven schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to the respective departments for rectification.

The approved schemes of Industries sector were: Provision of Gas and Independent Electric Feeders in Existing SIDB SIEs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Development of Small Industrial Estate on Bannu Miranshah Road, NW (AIP) F/S & Establishment of Industrial Estates in Merged Districts (AIP). The approved scheme of Mines & Minerals sector was: Establishment of Mining Cadastral System. Approved scheme of Auqaf sector was: Capacity Building and Skill Development of Students of Deeni Madaris; Approved schemes of Elementary & Secondary Education sector were: F/S for Establishment of Cadet college at Haripur and Dir Upper.

Jirga wants Officers Club handed to Hayatabad residents: The Hayatabad Qaumi Jirga has rejected the decision to hand over the PDA Officers Club to administration and urged the government to give the club and other properties to the residents of Hayatabad.

In a joint statement on Friday, the president and general secretary of the Jirga, Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi and Sirajul Haq, warned the government of launching a protest movement if these demands were not met. They recalled that earlier the building was called the Ladies Club, which had been established for the people of Hayatabad. “The then provincial chief of the Awami National Party (ANP) Begum Nasim Wali Khan had inaugurated the facility. The PDA had reserved the facility for the ladies of Hayatabad,” said the joint statement.

The jirga office-bearers said the PDA had also been notified and later it was changed into a wedding hall. They said that the residents of Hayatabad had held a meeting with the then chief minister Pervez Khattak to apprise him of their apprehensions about the community centres, Khyber Police Post and the Officers Club. The jirga office-bearers recalled that Pervez Khattak had later directed the PDA director-general to vacate these buildings and hand them over to the residents of Hayatabad but that was not done. They said that the residents of Hayatabad had spent their own money on the construction of these buildings, not a single penny was given by the government. The jirga office-bearer said they would not allow anyone to usurp the rights of people of Hayatabad. They asked the chief secretary to take notice of the situation and provide justice to the people or else they would launch a protest movement for the acceptance of their demands.