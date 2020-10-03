Protest against arrest of Shahbaz Sharif

MULTAN: Activists of the PML-N on Friday staged a demonstration against the arrest of party president Mian Shahbaz Sharif. The protestors burnt tyres and blocked roads in protest. The protestors said that the South Punjab would lead the agitation against the govt. PML-N workers led by ex-MNA Sheikh Tariq Rashid staged a demonstration at Chowk Kumharanwala and said that the arrest had exposed bad governance and failures of the rulers. Speaking on occasion, Sheikh Tariq Rashid said that the arrest of Mian Shahbaz Sharif was unjustified and the masses would not accept his arrest. He alleged that PM Imran Khan was playing with the people and continuously speaking lies. He claimed that Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in a fake money laundering case. The arrest of Opp Leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif was a part of a politically motivated campaign, he claimed. He said Shahbaz Sharif was arrested after his press conference in which he strongly criticised the government. Shahbaz Sharif was arrested for backing his brother former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, he added.