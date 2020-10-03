close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2020

Five more dengue cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Five patients were confirmed positive of dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 72 since January this year. According to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday, five patients were under treatment in different hospitals across the province while 67 patients recovered and were discharged. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. As many as 570 suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours. Dengue larvae were found at 5,586 places from across Punjab in the last one week.

