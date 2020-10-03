UVAS, FJMU sign MoU

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually beneficial relationship with regard to academic and research cooperation. According to the MoU, both institutions will collaborate on different matters of cooperation on academic and research activities. The FJMU will particularly facilitate internship of nutrition and dietetics students of undergraduate degree programme of Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, UVAS, in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). UVAS will facilitate FJMU in capacity building of faculty members and students especially in research and nutrition as well as provide technical support for patient care in OPD, SGRH.