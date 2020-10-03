Court official dies from COVID-19

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A court official died of coronavirus complications here on Friday. Maqsood Ahmed, an official of special Model Court Liaquatpur, was tested positive for Cocvid-19 the other day and was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital yesterday. At the hospital he died and laid to rest under coronavirus SOPs. Meanwhile, Muhammad Waqas of Rahim Yar Khan was diagnosed with coronavirus and was directed by doctors to isolate himself at home. Reportedly, the number of people infected with the coronavirus have reached to 1,221 and deaths have reached upto 68.