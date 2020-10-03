ACE requisition for recruitment on 137 posts

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director general has sent requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) for recruitment on 137 critical posts from grade 9 to grade 18 in the ACE Punjab.

In a bid to bring about reforms within the ACE, the DG has decided to recruit essential staff for smooth functioning of the agency. New hiring includes one deputy director legal, two assistant directors technical, five ADs legal, 48 stenographers, 34 junior clerks and 20 sun-inspectors among various other vacancies. New officers will bring in new thought and new passion into the ACE and contribute to the overall operations of the organisation, said ACE DG Gohar Nafees.