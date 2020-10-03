‘Govt to end early age marriages’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said the provincial government is committed to empowering girls with information, skills and support networks to end the trend of early age marriages because combination of education and girls’ empowerment programmes have been the most successful way to bring down child marriages rate.

She expressed her views while addressing a consultative session regarding early age marriages organised by UNFPA at Women Development Secretariat here on Friday.

She said that education is being given to parents and community members in remote areas by the Literacy Department, population mobilisers and other stakeholders. Agriculture Department is facilitating and financing young married female farmers to strengthen them economically in dairy farming and other agricultural sectors.