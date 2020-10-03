PU to establish regional integration centre

LAHORE: Punjab University will establish a regional integration centre to provide a platform for long-term opportunities for the regional countries in social, economic and cultural domains.

According to a press release, a meeting was held at committee room of Vice-Chancellor’s Office in which PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) Vice-President Major General (r) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, deans and other officials participated in the meeting. During the meeting, Masroor Ahmed discussed the framework of the centre and said that the regional integration centre would enhance academic exchange, strengthen and broaden research on regional issues and cooperation between Pakistan and Eurasia. He said the centre would create a concept of community with shared future for regional prosperity.