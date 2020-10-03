Govt optimistic of meeting wheat needs through imports

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expressed optimism over meeting wheat needs through imports.

As imports by private buyers started to gain momentum and a government-to-government deal being finalised, it is hoped that deficit in grain requirements would be overcome in time, said a spokesman for Punjab Food Department. He added the government-level wheat import agreement between Pakistan and Russia had been given go ahead. After the approval of the cabinet, an agreement will be reached at the government level to import about 200,000 metric tonnes of wheat. According to the deal, Russia will provide wheat to Pakistan at cheap rates. He maintained that every possible step is being taken to overcome the wheat shortage in the country. Moreover, as far as wheat imports through private sector is concerned, a ship will arrive in Pakistan on October 5 with 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat and on November 3, 180,000 tonnes of imported wheat will be received, he added. Another ship will arrive in Pakistan in December with 120,000 tonnes of wheat, the spokesman said.