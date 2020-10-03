IG issues instructions for security of processions

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that best arrangements should be made for the security of A-category processions and Majalis in all districts of the province by effective use of available resources on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He issued these instructions to all the command officers of the province during a video link conference of the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs at the Central Police Office on Friday. During the conference, IG Punjab was briefed that 393 processions and 697 Majalis would be held across the province on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s chehlum for the security of which more than 35,000 police officers, 4,010 police national volunteers and 8,657 volunteers would perform security duties.